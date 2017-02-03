BREAKING NEWS
Drug-related search warrant executed
Headed to grand jury
Foul shots push TU past Lake Erie
PAINESVILLE — Clutch foul shooting in the final 23 seconds helped Tiffin's women trip up Lake Erie College 64-59 Thursday in Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic ...
Shattered
UPPER SANDUSKY — No coach would ever say a regular season win or loss was what made or broke a season. However, when the season ends, ...
Modern economy needs modern infrastructure
Our parents and grandparents left us with a transportation system that was the envy of the world. They dreamed it, they planned it and they built it – but we ...
Britain shares our pain … and inaugural protests
The peaceful transfer of power is the hallmark of our presidential elections. Throw protests in, and we can be legitimately proud to be American ...
Chops to cuts: New barber shop opens in Tiffin
Take a seat at Benchwarmers
A new dining option is to open Monday. Benchwarmers Restaurant and Delivery, located at 105 Allen St., will be open 11 a.m.-12:30 a.m. ...
Plan B needed for board relocation
Last May, Seneca County commissioners hired an architectural and engineering firm to design renovations at the County Services Building that would allow Seneca ...
A new approach to filling vacancies
Kasich’s budget an attempt at balance
William ‘Bill’ E. Clady
William “Bill” E. Clady, 73, of Sycamore, died Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, at home. Funeral arrangements are pending at Walton-Moore Funeral Home in Sycamore.
Willard ‘Will’ P. Heddles
Caroline L. ‘Corky’ Droll
Condemned Ohio killer of 2 asks parole board for mercy
Police: Girl shot brother after fight over video-game system
Police: Cops shoot, injure teen who pointed weapon at them
Top Jobs
- MANAGER TRAINEE
- MANAGER TRAINEE
- RNs & LPNs
- Flatbed Drivers
- Administrative Assistant
- Medical Assistant
- Medical Assistant
- DIRECT CARE
- RNs, LPNs, STNAs, Dietitian, Restorative RN
- Production Manager & Production Supervisors