County sees steep cost increase

The future location of Seneca County Board of Elections became less clear Tuesday morning. At their regular meeting Seneca County commissioners said plans to relocate the board of elections to the former site of Hoperoy’s Hallmark Shoppe in the County Services Building could change. Seneca County Commissioner Holly Stacy, who said the budget for the renovation project was about $250,000, said there was some “shock factor” when a new quote came in for $480,000. She said estimates for heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems and electrical costs were higher than ...